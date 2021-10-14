CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tender Bar Trailer: Ben Affleck Teams with Director George Clooney in Quest for Oscar Glory

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video has just released the official trailer for the George Clooney drama, The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan. It harkens back to a simpler time and even triggers little Good Will Hunting memories as you see a young man reared by a committee of father figures on Long Island, trying in their own ways to help the boy become an man, and eventually achieve his dreams.

