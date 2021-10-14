Panthers, Vikings look to solve 2nd-half lulls on offense

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The game between the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers on Sunday might just come down to who can score a touchdown in the second half. Both teams have struggled coming out of the locker room at halftime this year. The Panthers have scored a league-low seven points in the third quarter. Those offensive lulls came back to bite them last week as the Philadelphia Eagles battled back from a 12-point deficit to beat Carolina 21-8. The Vikings’ issues might even be worse as they’ve gone eight quarters and 24 possessions after halftime without a touchdown.