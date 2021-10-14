Miss. Chief Justice issues emergency order extending time for COVID-19 safeguards

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an emergency order on Wednesday, Oct. 13, extending the time for COVID-19 safeguards in all courts. Emergency Administrative Order 23 gives individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through Nov. 12. It is the third emergency order issued since August which allows judges to postpone jury trials. Judges who preside over drug intervention courts also are authorized to modify scheduling of drug testing and home supervision of participants.