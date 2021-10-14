CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domino’s delivers first drop in US sales in more than a decade

By Reuters
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomino’s Pizza posted its first drop in U.S. same-store sales in over a decade on Thursday, as the world’s biggest pizza chain grappled with a slowdown in delivery demand and a tight labor market that created a shortage of drivers. As COVID-19 curbs ease, Americans have started to eat out...

nypost.com

