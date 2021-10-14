Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 25 Texas will try to rebound from a devastating loss to No. 4 Oklahoma in its second straight matchup against a ranked team, hosting No. 12 Oklahoma State in an early matchup Saturday. The Longhorns surrendered the biggest lead in the history of the Red River Showdown against the Sooners, blowing a 21-point lead in a 55-48 loss. Texas sits at 4-2 with both losses coming against ranked opponents.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0