Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO