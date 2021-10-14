Alon Abady revealed as buyer in $96M deal for Sofitel

Alon Abady has been revealed as the buyer of the 295-key Sofitel in Beverly Hills, The Real Deal has learned. Abady manages a limited liability company called 5th Gear III, which purchased both the ground and the leasehold interest in the property at 8555 Beverly Blvd. from Chicago-based GEM Realty and two separate family investors, sources told The Real Deal. The deal closed on Wednesday. Accor will continue to manage the property.