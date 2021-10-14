CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals have COVID-19 cases ahead of Browns matchup: reports

By Jen Steer
 4 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Arizona Cardinals had three positive tests for COVID-19 this week as they head into Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns . It was reported by ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano.

Former Cleveland Indians All-Star catcher dies

The Cardinals are doing increased testing among players and personnel, Graziano reported on Thursday.

While the Browns are not dealing with COVID, there are pretty banged up following their 47-42 loss to the Chargers. On Wednesday, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Jadeveon Clowney, Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin, David Njoku and JC Tretter all say out from practice.

The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

