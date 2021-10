While Wake County’s two largest municipalities, Raleigh and Cary, delayed their elections until November of next year due to late census data, the 10 other towns in Wake—Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell, and Zebulon—are all holding elections this fall. All of these towns are electing members to their town councils or boards of commissioners. Some are also electing mayors. A handful have bond referendum questions on the ballot, too. We’ve asked all the candidates running in these races to complete questionnaires that we’ve posted, and will continue to post as they come in, here on our website.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO