Sparkman Wharf transforms into Haunted Wharf with eerie maze and spooky ship attraction

By Brianda Villegas
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sparkman Wharf is hosting its annual Haunted Wharf event for six nights. Attractions include an eerie maze and the American Victory Ship that has transformed into a spooky attraction.

You can face your fears inside the interactive maze that is filled with pirate spirits of the past and sirens.

People of all ages can explore the maze, though it is encouraged that little ghouls and goblins visit before 8 p.m. The attraction will transform from spooky to scary as the night goes on for those adventurous souls who want a thrill.

New this year is the American Victory Ship’s move to Sparkman Wharf. The ship has transformed into a nautical haunted attraction for the fourth time in history but this time with a new storyline.

“We did three years of zombies and we finally rid ourselves of that particular infestation and now suddenly we have a haunted soul on board who is disturbing our daily routine,” American Victory Ship President Bill Kuzmick.

UNDead in the Water will take brave passengers through multiple decks of this historic WWII cargo ship while telling stories of a mysterious female apparition.

You can visit Haunted Wharf Oct. 15, 22, 29 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Oct. 16, 23, 30 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets for the haunted maze and UNDead in the Water will be sold separately, details can be found on each of their websites.

