CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

300 students selected to pursue studies in Rajasthan's Mewar University get warm send-off from Army in J-K

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSrinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 14 (ANI): A batch of 300 students selected under a special scholarship scheme by the Indian Army in association with Mewar University was given a warm farewell by the army on Thursday. Under this scholarship scheme, many talented but under-privileged students of the Union...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Keran Mela organized by Army, locals concludes in J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): The annual Keran Mela organized by the Army and locals in Keran village of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir culminated on Wednesday. Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps was the Chief Guest for the event. The event was organised after...
INDIA
milwaukeesun.com

Amit Shah will be in J-K from Oct 23-25: Sources

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): As part of the Centre's mega outreach programme, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir from October 23 to October 25, sources said on Wednesday. The three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir by Shah marks the culmination of the second edition...
INDIA
dallassun.com

J-K separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's grandson sacked from govt job

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 16 (ANI): The grandson of Jammu and Kashmir separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani namely Anees-ul-Islam was on Saturday sacked as the research officer from a government-owned convention centre in Jammu and Kashmir by Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha. "...the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Anees-ul-Islam, Research...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

MoU signed between J-K, govt of Dubai for real estate development

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Dubai for real estate development, industrial parks, IT towers, multipurpose towers, logistics, medical college, super speciality hospital and more. As per an official release, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal highlighted the significance of the day and said, "With the signing of the MoU with Dubai Government, the world has started to recognize the pace with which Jammu and Kashmir are traversing on the development bandwagon. This MoU gives out a strong signal to the entire world that the way India is transforming into a global power, Jammu and Kashmir is having a significant role in that as well.""This MoU is a milestone after which the investment will pour in from the entire globe and is a big developmental push. Different entities from Dubai have shown keen interest in investment. Development has to aspire on all fronts and we are on track", he added. Goyal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their focus and commitment towards the development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The recent industrial package of 28,400 Crore rupees is testimony towards ensured development. Terming it a momentous occasion for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "This development journey will help the Union Territory to scale new heights in Industrialization and sustainable growth." (ANI)
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Send Off#Jammu And Kashmir#College Degree#Scholarships#Mewar University#Ani#The Indian Army#The Union Territory#Hq Northern Command#Rs 2 5 Crores#Nafees
albuquerqueexpress.com

Centre, state should discuss BSF jurisdiction issue, says Cong leader

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 18 (ANI): The Centre and state should discuss the issue of the increasing Border Security Force (BSF)'s jurisdiction to 50 km inside Punjab, said Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Monday. While speaking to the media here in Amritsar, Navjot Kaur said, "This matter should be...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Karnataka govt allows resumption of physical classes for Std 1 to 5 from Oct 25

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18 (ANI): The Karnataka government has decided to resume physical classes for students studying in Class 1 to 5 from October 25, said a press release from the government on Monday. This is the first time classes for students from the primary section are being resumed...
EDUCATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Delhi govt set to launch Rojgaar 2.0 app to provide jobs to youth

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): After launching the Rojgaar Bazaar portal last year that became a useful platform for youths looking for jobs and small businesses looking for skilled workers in Delhi, the government is all set to create the Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 portal that will be a digital job matching platform for entry-level jobs in India, said a press release.
JOBS
albuquerqueexpress.com

BJP's Ashish Sood slams Sanjay Raut for 'surgical strikes' comment

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir co-incharge Ashish Sood on Monday slammed the Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and claimed that those who once demanded proof of surgical strikes today feel that surgical strikes must be carried out against China. "Those who had...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
NewsBreak
Army
albuquerqueexpress.com

British High Commission celebrates India's Earthprize award winner and finalist

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The British High Commission held a special reception on Tuesday to celebrate the winner and the finalist of the inaugural Earthshot prize. India's Vidyut Mohan was named amongst five winners in a ceremony held in London on Sunday (October 17). His initiative called Takachar was the winner in the 'clean our air' category and wonPound 1 million as prize money, according to official release by British High Commission.
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

All processions prohibited on Eid-e-Milad in Mumbai, except those in two places

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): All processions on Eid-e-Milad have been prohibited, except for one procession in Mumbai City district and another in Mumbai Suburban district, said the office of the commissioner of police, Greater Mumbai. A release stated, "All processions on Eid-e-Milad prohibited, except one procession in Mumbai...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport, other projects in UP tomorrow

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport along with various other developmental projects in the district. "At around 10 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport. Subsequently, at around 11:30 AM, he will...
INDIA
houstonmirror.com

Army destroys unexploded mortar shell recovered in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 6 (ANI): Indian Army destroyed an unexploded mortar shell in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The mortar shell was recovered from the Balakote area of Poonch. "The operation was undertaken swiftly by the bomb disposal team, ensuring no loss of...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

North East to be new engine for post-COVID economic development, says Jitendra Singh

Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Science Technology Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the North East will be a new engine for post-COVID economic development in the country as the region has rich bio-resources. Speaking at the inaugural function of a national...
EDUCATION
The Independent

China drafts new law that will see parents punished if children exhibit ‘very bad behaviour’

Parents of children who exhibit “very bad behaviour” or commit crimes could soon be punished in China under a new law.Parents and guardians will be reprimanded and could be ordered to go through family education guidance programmes if prosecutors find any criminal or “very bad behaviour” in their children, according to the draft of the family education promotion bill that will be reviewed by the Chinese government this week.“There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause,” said Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOOD TV8

Heavy rains, landslides leave 18 dead in south India

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 18 people have died a day after torrential rains swept through villages and flooded roads in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Officials said rescuers recovered the bodies in two of the worst-hit districts, Kottayam and Idukki, where the heavy downpours triggered massive landslides, according to the Press Trust […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy