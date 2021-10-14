CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

How To Dress Up As Britney Spears’s Most Iconic Looks This Halloween For Under $50

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugvi6_0cROLcwZ00
Beth A Keiser/AP/Shutterstock

Britney Spears has rocked a ton of fabulous outfits throughout the years & if you want to dress up as the pop icon for Halloween this year, we’ve got you covered on the best costumes under $50.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Britney Spears has been an icon for years, but lately, she’s been in the news more than ever, which is why dressing up as her would make the perfect Halloween costume this year. Britney fans have come together in the past year to show their support for her during her conservatorship battle with her father, so what better way to show your support this Halloween?

Over the course of Britney’s career, she has rocked a slew of iconic outfits that are forever etched into our minds. Below, we rounded up three of her most iconic looks that you can recreate and they all cost under $35 – what more could you ask for?

1. Britney Spears’s 2001 VMAs Look

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DokT3_0cROLcwZ00
(Beth A Keiser/AP/Shutterstock)

How can anyone forget when Britney got up on stage at the 2001 VMAs rocking this sexy ensemble while performing her hit song “I’m a Slave 4 U.” Brit ruled the stage in a tiny green bandeau crop top with super low-rise cheeky blue, green, and black sequin short-shorts. She wore this outfit all while carrying a 25-pound albino Burmese python around her shoulders – now that’s talent. To recreate her look we rounded up the below pieces.

CUPSHE Front Cross Lace Up Bikini

This green cross-front bikini top is similar in color and style to Britney’s, except it’s missing a gem in the center. Take an old broach, pop it in the middle, and you’re good to go. Even better, the bathing suit comes with floral bottoms so you can rewear the swimsuit on your next vacation. $30, amazon.com

JUST BEHAVIOR Sequin Shimmer Shorts

Style the green top with a pair of these skintight, low-rise blue sequin booty shorts. They’re super stretchy and elastic so they’re comfortable, plus, they’re available in sizes small to XX-large. $19, amazon.com

Paialco Realistic Rubber Snake Toy 52 Inch Long

The outfit would not be complete without a yellow snake and this one is perfect. It’s 52 inches long which allows you to drape it over your shoulders, and the best part is, it’s super lightweight so you don’t have to worry about carrying around a 25-pound animal like Britney did. $10, amazon.com

2. Britney’s schoolgirl outfit from “Baby, One More Time” video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AX3kn_0cROLcwZ00
(Vevo/Britney Spears)

Perhaps one of Britney’s most well-known music videos ever is her “Baby, One More Time” video where she dressed up as a sexy schoolgirl. The iconic outfit is super easy to recreate and the best part is, you can rewear all of the pieces over again.

BUTTZO Long Sleeve Blouse

This long-sleeve white button-down blouse has the same tie-front that Britney’s dead and is just as plunging. It’s comfortable and can be worn with a purple bralette underneath, just like Britney did. $24, amazon.com

AvoDovA Store High Waisted Pleated Skirt

This high-waisted black pleated skirt is the perfect option to style with the crop top. It looks just like Britney’s, plus, it’s available in sizes X-small to X-large and comes in 13 different colors. $10, amazon.com

Belle Poque Cropped Cardigan

Last but not least, a cropped gray cardigan. This one has three-quarter sleeves and it completes Britney’s look. Worn over the white button-down, this sweater will keep you warm on Halloween, all while making you look stylish. Even better, it’s available in sizes ranging from small – 3X-large. $18, amazon.com

3. Britney’s “Oops! I Did it Again” music video outfit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OUWFz_0cROLcwZ00
(Vevo/Britney Spears)

Everyone knows Britney’s skintight red jumpsuit from her music video for “Oops! I Did it Again” and you can easily recreate her look with just one piece – it doesn’t get any easier than that.

Kepblom Shiny Metallic Catsuit

This skintight metallic red one-piece catsuit is perfect if you’re recreating Britney’s look. It has long sleeves and a turtleneck, just like Britney’s. Simply add a little headpiece and a pair of black sneakers or boots and you are ready to go. $34, amazon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
CALABASAS, CA
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Enjoy Romantic ‘Saturday Night Rides’ On Bikes — Watch

Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari are enjoying the simple things in life, including casual Saturday night bike rides. See the sweet video!. Britney Spears is nearly free from her years long, allegedly “abusive” conservatorship, and is making the most of her newfound freedom with fiance Sam Asghari. The pop star, 39, was seen enjoying an evening bike ride on October 26, as the duo rode motorbikes on what appeared to be the property of Brit’s mansion. The “Toxic” singer looked confident on the bike, which was seen when Sam took to his Instagram Stories, and rocked a powder blu tee with white shorts.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

How Sam Asghari Shows His "Unwavering" Support for Britney Spears' Sons

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Surprises Her With New Puppy. Sam Asghari's romance with Britney Spears is stronger than yesterday!. The 27-year-old fitness trainer, who proposed to the pop star last month and recently surprised her with a puppy, continues to show just how serious he is about their relationship. A...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IBTimes

Zendaya Discusses Red Carpet Outfits: 'We Build A Little Story For All The Looks'

Zendaya opened up about her red carpet outfits including the one she wore during her first movie premiere at the age of 14. "When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target. And I thought I was fly. I felt cool," she told InStyle during an interview Tuesday. "To this day, I think that’s really all that matters. Then you know you’re doing the right thing."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, is calling for Jamie’s ouster as conservator of the pop star’s estate on a much faster timetable than Jamie proposed in his surprise September 7th petition to terminate his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie had asked for a January court hearing on his petition, Britney and her new lawyer,...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Music Video#Amazon Com#Burmese#Cupshe Front Cross Lace
People

Tyra Banks Channels Britney Spears in Two of the Pop Star's Iconic Ensembles on DWTS

Tyra Banks got into the spirit of the evening on Dancing with the Stars on Monday night, which honored pop star Britney Spears. The supermodel, 47, wowed in two looks paying homage to two different and iconic moments in Spears' career –– one from her first single, "...Baby One More Time," and the other from her 2001 VMA performance of "I'm a Slave 4 U" during which she handled a live snake.
MUSIC
enstarz.com

Britney Spears Wants Kevin Federline Reported To The FBI Over Manipulation? [Report]

Britney Spears was said to have had a big issue with ex-husband Kevin Federline for three years, as she wanted him investigated by the FBI. Previously, the FBI reportedly looked at the allegations where the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, tracked his daughter's private spaces and her every move. Along those lines, an insider even told the source that he "hired a security firm to monitor his "toxic" star daughter's communications without her knowledge."
CELEBRITIES
power953.com

See Britney Spears' sons all grown up in new Instagram post

Two weeks ago, Britney Spears wrote a post celebrating her sons' birthdays, and explained that because Sean Preston and Jayden James are now teenagers, they're very sensitive about her posting pictures of them. But now, you can see that both boys, who are 16 and 15, respectively, are all grown up.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Britney Spears Jokes She Looks Just Like 'That Girl' From Justin Timberlake's 'Cry Me a River' Video

Britney Spears is modeling a series of outfits in her latest Instagram video -- and she thinks one particular look feels familiar. The video, posted late Wednesday, sees Spears swapping between a white peasant top, a black lace top, a white skirt and a leopard-print skirt. The singer dons a gray newsboy cap in the new video, and she noted the similarity between her and the woman in Justin Timberlake's 2002 "Cry Me a River" video.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Britney Spears Gives It Up for #FreeBritney

It’s not even November yet, but Britney Spears is feeling thankful. “#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!” she wrote on Monday, against a short video that may look familiar, but is particular in its variation: Britney looking straight at the camera posing in a loop. Sometimes she wears a red cropped peasant top and denim shorts, sometimes she wears a yellow or printed cropped peasant top. In this video, the top is white and the soundtrack is Kanye West’s “Fade.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
hola.com

A look back at the men Britney Spears dated, married, or sparked rumors with

Britney Spears is happily engaged to Sam Asghari and the world is hoping for her happily ever after. The star always loved love, and was married twice and engaged three times before Asghari came along. While she has had several relationships in the spotlight, other romantic flames were all rumors. Take a look back at the men Britney dated or sparked rumors with throughout the years.
CELEBRITIES
Washingtonian.com

Things Are Looking Up for Britney Spears. So the Next “Free Britney” Rally Will Focus on Other Questionable Guardianships.

Britney Spears’s father has been suspended from the conservatorship that has controlled the pop star’s life for 13 years, and the local advocacy group Free Britney America is throwing another rally to celebrate. However, this gathering is not like the “#FreeBritney” events the group held in July and September. This one, to be held at the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday, October 23, won’t just focus on Spears, who may be freed from her conservatorship by her next hearing on November 12, but also on the work to be done to get more federal oversight over the conservatorship process.
CELEBRITIES
Newsday

Britney Spears thanks fans after dad's conservatorship removal

Britney Spears thanked fans who have called for years to #FreeBritney for major changes in the conservatorship that has long controlled her life and money. Spears' identical posts on Twitter and Instagram on Monday were her first public comments on the case since a judge suspended her father as conservator of her estate last week, a move she had long expressed hope for.
CELEBRITIES
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

‘Britney vs. Spears’: A disappointing account of the star’s conservatorship

Erin Lee Carr’s “Britney vs. Spears” details the story of Britney Spears’ pressures of fame, specifically focusing on how those pressures led to her well-publicized conservatorship (from which her father left last week, just after the documentary’s release on Netflix). Although this documentary had a lot of potential to address...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
84K+
Followers
10K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy