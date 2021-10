On Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., Denmark Arts Center presents - Northbound Singers. Northbound is a group of five women who sing in the folkloric tradition of the Nordic countries. DAC is excited to share this breathtaking music, both contemporary and ancient, with their audiences. Join them for a sojourn in this imaginative songscape that gives a glimpse into the culture and lore of the lands to the North! They are grateful for support from the Davis Family Foundation for their season of After Dinner Music Series performances.

4 DAYS AGO