Lil Kim Claps Back At 50 Cent For Trolling Her Leprechaun Gif: ‘This One Ain’t It Bro’

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
 4 days ago
Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

They don’t call her the “Queen Bee” for nothing.

On Oct. 13, Lil Kim fired back at 50 Cent after the Power executive producer took to Instagram to poke a little fun at the rapper.

50 shared a video of the Brooklyn MC doing a weird dance on stage while rapping. A few minutes later the clip changes to a scene from the horror cult classic The Leprechaun where the murderous creature in the film can be seen backing away into a corner. The meme appeared to be making a snide comparison of the two, and 50 found it pretty “funny” according to his caption.

However, Kimmie wasn’t feeling it. The 47-year-old got up in 50’s comment section where she let him have it.

“[You’re] so obsessed with me it’s getting creepy. [Yawn],” she replied to the “Many Men” rapper. “This one ain’t it bro not funny at all I was hoping to laugh [with you] but corny boo. [You] falling off, I’m too bad and too fly in this video [you] reaching now but we all know why. Can we say obsessed with Kimmie much.”

Kim continued:

“Lmbo keep em coming boo boo only lets me know I’m on your brain 24/7. I love it! Dm me next time I’ll send you exclusives cause you mad late. This meme been out months ago so you searched for this you probably made it. Lame.”

This isn’t the first time that 50 Cent has come for Kim. The rapper dissed Lil Kim earlier this year during The Bet Awards when he shared another meme of the star side by side a picture of an owl, Billboard noted. Kim performed a tribute to Queen Latifah who was honored this year with the Lifetime Achievement Award, in a white hood ensemble paired with an angular blonde wig. The photo seemed to be drawing comparisons…again. While the post has since been deleted, 50 reportedly captioned the photo: “Who did this sh–? This ain’t right. LOL.”

Kim cussed the rapper out citing that he was butt hurt over her decision to decline an invitation he allegedly sent the rapstress for a “dinner date.” She also defended her husband, Mr. Papers, for shutting 50 down too.

50 Cent has also drawn criticism for commenting about Lil’ Kim’s cosmetic surgeries in two different songs: 2002’s “Love Me” with Eminem and Obie, as well as 2005’s “Piggy Bank,” where he raps:

“Freak b*tch look like Kim before the surgery. It’s an emergency.”

Kim previously spoke about her beef with the Vitamin Water investor back in 2005. According to the star, she and 50 had a major fallout following their hit single “Magic Stick” because of the rapper’s controversial lyrics and values.

“I can’t front. I don’t have a lot of respect for 50 Cent because his music is hardcore … violent,” said Lil’ Kim told the Associated Press, according to Today. “And I love his music sometimes, but I feel like in his personal life, his real life, he carries that on, and that’s not a great message, you know what I mean? I think he promotes it.”

When asked about the beef between the two, Kim said: “How can a man have beef with a woman? Whatever, that’s just not cool.”

Yikes! Interestingly, two years later the duo collaborated on “Wanna Lick,” so maybe they’ve made amends at one point?

Do you think the drama will ever cease between these two?

