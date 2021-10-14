VB Health Dept. to host vaccine clinic at Kingdom Cathedral on Oct. 16

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health are set to host a vaccine clinic on Saturday, October 16 at Kingdom Cathedral.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Officials say the third dose will also be available, as directed by the CDC, for those individuals who are immunocompromised.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org . You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website .

