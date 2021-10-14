CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

VB Health Dept. to host vaccine clinic at Kingdom Cathedral on Oct. 16

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHLHx_0cROK35200

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health are set to host a vaccine clinic on Saturday, October 16 at Kingdom Cathedral.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Officials say the third dose will also be available, as directed by the CDC, for those individuals who are immunocompromised.

Coronavirus Coverage on WAVY.com

Walk-ins are accepted, however, advanced registration is encouraged.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org . You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Virginia Beach, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Virginia Beach, VA
Sports
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
Virginia Beach, VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia Vaccines
State
Virginia State
Virginia Beach, VA
Vaccines
Local
Virginia Sports
WAVY News 10

NC COVID-19 Oct. 18 Update: Cases, hospitalizations see downward trend, positivity rate at 6.4%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Monday. Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are down with 1,599 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The NCDHHS does not report COVID-19 metrics on the weekends. State health officials saw 3,169 cases and 2,165 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WAVY News 10

Student-athletes in Portsmouth must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth School Board has passed a resolution to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all middle and high school students taking part in sports and extracurricular activities. In a letter sent to families on Friday, the school board relayed the latest updates regarding the vaccine mandate. The resolution was passed Thursday evening requiring […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Dept#Vb Health Dept#Kingdom Cathedral#Moderna And#Coronavirus Coverage#Wavy Com Walk Ins#Vaccinate Virginia Gov#Vdh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy