It really should be a heck of a job. Big baseball-loving city. Huge, passionate fan base. Owner with the largest wallet in the game. I would hesitate to advise anyone who might be interested in running Mets baseball operations that there is no place to go but up because the baton passes over the last quarter century of Steve Phillips to Frank Cashen (interim) to Phillips to Jim Duquette to Omar Minaya to John Ricco (interim) to Sandy Alderson to Ricco/Minaya/J.P. Ricciardi (interims) to Brodie Van Wagenen to Jared Porter (zero games) to Zack Scott (very interim) back to Alderson (kind of) has proven that there are sub-basements even in hell.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO