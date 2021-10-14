CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caldwell County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Caldwell, Gonzales by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-15 13:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 130 AM CDT. Target Area: Caldwell; Gonzales The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Marcos River at Luling affecting Caldwell and Gonzales Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Luling...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the San Marcos River at Luling. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 12:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 22.4 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 PM CDT Friday was 30.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 5.9 feet early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Moderate flooding in Palmetto State Park five miles below Luling inundates many park facilities and roads. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.1 feet on 12/28/1994. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon San Marcos River Luling 20.0 22.4 Fri 12 pm CD 8.9 5.8 6.0

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luling, TX
City
Gonzales, TX
County
Gonzales County, TX
County
Caldwell County, TX
City
Caldwell, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Reuters

N.Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The launch, reported by officials in...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Marcos River#Extreme Weather#Caldwell Gonzales
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy