Flood Warning issued for Caldwell, Gonzales by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 13:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 130 AM CDT. Target Area: Caldwell; Gonzales The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Marcos River at Luling affecting Caldwell and Gonzales Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Luling...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the San Marcos River at Luling. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 12:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 22.4 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 PM CDT Friday was 30.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 5.9 feet early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Moderate flooding in Palmetto State Park five miles below Luling inundates many park facilities and roads. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.1 feet on 12/28/1994. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon San Marcos River Luling 20.0 22.4 Fri 12 pm CD 8.9 5.8 6.0