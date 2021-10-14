CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian reveals why she doesn't 'play' when it comes to her 3-year-old daughter

By Savannah Neal
 4 days ago

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her health journey.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star , 37, spoke honestly about her mental and physical health in the November Health Magazine cover story.

“I've actually always had a really unhealthy relationship with food. When I was younger and was sad, I would eat—I was an emotional eater. And then I hated the way I felt after that,” Kardashian said.

She admitted that she was constantly chasing the latest trendy diet, and even tried Beyoncé’s infamous lemon juice and cayenne pepper weight-loss method. She has since taken on a healthier approach to fitness and mental health.

“When I started working out, I decided to make some lifestyle changes. So I'd say, for example, this week I am just going to do one thing—I'm just going to cut out sugar. Then, maybe I'd try to do it for a month. After that, I'd try to incorporate another healthy change.”

Kardashian’s lifestyle changes have also affected her role as a mother. She welcomed three-year-old daughter, True, with NBA star Tristan Thompson in April 2018.

“I've noticed she's really tough, which is a great thing. And if that's who she is, I'm not trying to make her not be that way. But sometimes, I'll notice she may bump into something. I'll say, "Are you OK, Tu-Tu?" And she'll say yes and kind of brush it off. I do try to always tell her that it's OK if she cries or if something is wrong," she notes.

She later spoke about how her own history of media scrutiny has helped shape her daughter’s self-confidence and body image.

“When it comes to food—I had so many issues. It wasn't from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body. So, I don't play when it comes to True. She's very tall. People will always say, 'She's so big.' And I'll say, 'Oh, she's so tall.' I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don't want her to misinterpret that.”

