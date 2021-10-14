UNPACKING THE BACKPACK – Fear or faith?

It is common in our American culture to believe that all religions are equal. It is also common to respond to the question, “Why are you Christian?” by saying, “It was the way I was raised.” There is the common belief that we believe what we do because we have been indoctrinated through education, being socialized in our families and culture, which finally leads to internalization. Through these methods each person arrives at their core beliefs.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO