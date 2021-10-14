CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers needed for archaeology dig at Chieftains Museum

By From Chieftains Museum
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will welcome back Pat Garrow to conduct a new archaeological study on the museum campus Oct. 18-23. The museum invites the community to volunteer to help with the dig. Volunteers are required to be 18 years or older, current members of the museum, and to wear a mask during their volunteer shift. The schedule for volunteer work is Monday through Saturday with shifts from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers are not required to work a full shift.

