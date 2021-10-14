Volunteers needed for archaeology dig at Chieftains Museum

GREENFIELD — Volunteers are needed to open warming centers this winter, and a training session will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Hancock County Community Organizations Active in Disaster, or COAD, is hoping participants will sign up to learn the principles of how to open, close, manage and select a site for a shelter. It takes three women and three men each night for warming centers to open this winter. The session Saturday is through the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services, and a background check is required to be a volunteer. It will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 1450 W. Main St., Greenfield. More information is available by calling 317-372-2304 or visiting www.HancockCOAD.org.

