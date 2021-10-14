16 Jack o Lantern Faces and Designs for the Spookiest Pumpkin
Carving jack-o-lanterns is a quintessential part of Halloween and fall tradition. Whether you go the spooky route with ghosts and monsters or the cute route with a goofy smile, the Halloween pumpkin is a central part of Halloween decor. Using stencils to carve is ideal if you're looking for inspiration or simply struggle executing your ideas when it comes to carving your pumpkin face. Here are 13 Jack-o-lantern faces for this Halloween!www.wideopeneats.com
