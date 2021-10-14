16 Jack o Lantern Faces and Designs for the Spookiest Pumpkin

Halloween is right around the corner, and I hope you are stocking up on candy for trick or treaters and picking up pumpkins for the front porch. Nothing says Halloween like a grinning jack-o’-lantern welcoming those who dare stop by. Unfortunately, our carved pumpkins are put through the wringer down here. Humidity and insect pests can turn a once sturdy ghoulish gourd into a foul-smelling heap of mush in no time. Don’t let this scare you though, there are a few ways to preserve your pumpkins for their big night.

