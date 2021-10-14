CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Village, CO

Landmark Towers residents petition GV for trash pickup

By The Villager
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 4, KieAnn Brownell, a member of the homeowner’s association of the Landmark Towers, located east of Quebec Street and south of Belleview Avenue, appeared at the Greenwood Village City Council’s regular meeting to present a petition signed by over 150 “Greenwood Village taxpayers and voters” who live in the Landmark Towers, requesting that GV “assume waste and recycling collection for residents of The Landmark on par with the like services offered to other taxpaying residential homeowners in Greenwood Village.”

