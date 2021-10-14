Tom Brady and Antonio Brown Share a Special Bond That Revived the Buccaneers Wide Receiver’s Hall of Fame Career
Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates Tom Brady and Antonio Brown developed a strong connection. Brown has revived his career catching passes from Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a legitimate chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions at the end of the 2021 NFL season. Despite the injuries, there’s enough talent to get the job done. When Tom Brady is leading the charge, it’s hard to bet against that team. TB12 and Antonio Brown have built a strong bond, and their connection has translated to the field.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0