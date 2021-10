ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Several roads are closing in downtown Roanoke from now through Sunday night so crews and organizers can prepare for GO Fest this weekend. Since GO Fest is expected to last from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 17, city officials say that several street closures will go into place in downtown Roanoke on Thursday, Oct. 14: