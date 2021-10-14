Joe Chierchio Paints Two Dan’s Covers in Two Weeks

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Hamptons artist Joe Chierchio returns for not one but two Dan’s Papers covers — having designed the special Hamptons International Film Festival issue cover last week and the October 15, 2021, cover this week. That brings him to a whopping 31 Dan’s covers throughout his incredible career! To mark the occasion, we chatted with him about this milestone, HIFF, duck decoys and more.