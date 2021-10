KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department received a report of an assault of a 17-year-old on South Union Street, Kennett Square. Authorities that on October 2, 2021, at approximately 5:26 PM, an assault allegedly took place in the 100 block of South Union Street. The victim, a 17-year-old juvenile male, was sitting in his vehicle stopped at the traffic light. The victim reported that the light was green; however, an unknown male was standing in the crosswalk talking to the vehicle in front of the victim’s vehicle. It was reported that another vehicle in traffic honked its horn. The male approached the victim, cursed at him, threatened him, then slapped and punched him in the face before fleeing the scene. The suspect was reported to be wearing a teal green “Vissla” surfing company t-shirt and khaki pants. The suspect was accompanied by a female who also fled the scene.

KENNETT SQUARE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO