Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 5,143 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Thursday, Oct. 14, the state is reporting a total of 1,485,514 (+5,143) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 76,590 (+301) hospitalizations and 9,780 (+36) ICU admissions. A total of 6,389,065 — or 54.66% — of Ohioans have begun the vaccination process, an increase of 7,245 over 24 hours.