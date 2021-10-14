CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 5,143 new cases reported

By Joe Clark
WOWK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Thursday, Oct. 14, the state is reporting a total of 1,485,514 (+5,143) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 76,590 (+301) hospitalizations and 9,780 (+36) ICU admissions. A total of 6,389,065 — or 54.66% — of Ohioans have begun the vaccination process, an increase of 7,245 over 24 hours.

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
Reuters

N.Korea test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The launch, reported by officials in...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Death Certificates#Wcmh#Ohioans#Odh
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy