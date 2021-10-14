CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Julio Urias Out, Corey Knebel In as Dodgers Change Starter for Game 5 vs. Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the bullpen before Game 5's first pitch!. After originally announcing that left-hander Julio Urias would get the NLDS start tonight in San Francisco against the Giants and right-hander Logan Webb, manager Dave Roberts is going in a different direction. Right-hander Corey Knebel will...

