Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. In 20 years of teaching Kripalu Yoga, one thing I’ve heard time and again from students is how much they appreciate that the approach isn’t just about the postures. The poses—along with the pranayama and meditations—are just tools of inquiry to help them know themselves better; live happier, more compassionate lives; and take their learnings out into the world. Kripalu’s practical, open approach is designed to help practitioners develop self-responsibility, self-regulation, and self-awareness.

YOGA ・ 5 DAYS AGO