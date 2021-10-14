CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hawkeye Trailer Brings Back This Memorable Avengers: Age Of Ultron Character

By Christian Bone
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that What If…? is over, the next Marvel TV series coming our way is Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner’s very first solo outing as the avenging archer. The original trailer that released in September promised a full-on festive-themed action-adventure show, something which today’s new trailer doubles down on. What’s more, it also confirms a key character will feature in the six-part spectacular.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

