CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Trump expected to give deposition in protesters' lawsuit

By KAREN MATTHEWS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is slated to return to New York City to provide a videotaped deposition in a case about his security team’s crackdown on a protest during the early days of his presidential campaign in 2015. Trump is expected to record the deposition on Monday in Trump Tower. The lawsuit stems from a protest outside that same New York City tower over negative comments Trump had made about Mexico and Mexican immigrants. Trump’s testimony will be played for a jury if the case proceeds to trial. Requests for comment were sent to three attorneys for Trump.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Trump ordered to testify by video deposition in New York case next week

Washington — Former President Trump will be required to appear for a videotaped deposition in New York next week, a New York judge ruled Thursday. "It is hereby ordered…Donald J. Trump shall appear for a deposition on October 15, 2021 at 10 a.m.," wrote New York State Supreme Court Judge Doris Gonzalez, ruling in favor of a group of a group of Mexican human rights activists who sued Mr. Trump, his business, and his presidential campaign in 2015.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Axios

Judge: Trump must give deposition in Summer Zervos suit before Christmas

Former President Trump must submit to a deposition before Christmas for a defamation lawsuit filed by former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos, a New York state court ruled Monday. Why it matters: This would mark the first time that Trump would have to answer questions in court under oath since he...
POTUS
NBC News

Trump loses case against Omarosa Manigault Newman, who wrote tell-all White House book

A New York arbitrator ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump's nondisclosure agreement with his ex-White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is "unenforceable." The arbitrator, T. Andrew Brown, said in the ruling that the terms of the nondisclosure agreement were "highly problematic" because it did not adhere to typical legal standards, describing it as "vague, indefinite, and therefore void and unenforceable."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Trump wanted to slash the federal government. But federal agencies are doing just fine.

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series on current challenges facing the federal bureaucracy from “Rethinking Our Democracy.” A joint initiative by the Center for Effective Government (@UChicagoCEG) at the University of Chicago and Protect Democracy (@protctdemocracy), “Rethinking our Democracy” produces written series on key areas of institutional and democratic reform. All other articles can be found here.
POTUS
Reuters

Trump sues U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records. Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Mexican
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
POTUS
Fox News

Herschel Walker: Not The Right Message For President Trump To Say Republicans Will Not Vote In ’22 Or ’24 If We Don’t Solve Election Fraud

Herschel Walker, former NFL great and Republican candidate for Georgia Senate tells Brian Kilmeade voters want law and order in America. Walker discussed how he learned from listening sessions with Georgia residents their concern for a strong border because of the high amount of drugs that cross the border come through Atlanta. When asked about President Trump saying Republicans will not vote in 2022 or 2024 if we don’t solve election fraud of 2020, Walker responded, that is not the right message. Walker says everyone has to get out and vote and we can’t look at the past. Walker is honored President Trump has endorsed him because he knows he is the right man for the job. Walker added, President Trump knows he is going to do it his way.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman David Price

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman David Price of North Carolina:. “For over three decades, Congressman David Price has been a valued and trusted voice in the House Democratic Caucus. His longtime leadership for the people of North Carolina’s Fourth and our nation will be missed upon his retirement next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Capitol rioter who tased officer says he had Trump’s ‘authorisation’

The legal team of a Trump supporter who tased DC Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone during the 6 January insurrection has claimed that he was “acting upon” former President Donald Trump’s “authorisation”. A transcript from an FBI interview with the defendant measuring 195 pages indicates that he became radicalised by listening to Infowars host Alex Jones. Daniel Rodriguez, who said he has volunteered for the Trump campaign, is one of the multiple people alleged to have committed crimes in connection with the attack on Mr Fanone. Mr Rodriguez’s legal representatives have notified the court that they “may” use a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy