La Porte, IN

Suit alleging autistic girl restrained in class is settled

By South Bend Tribune
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

LA PORTE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana couple who accused staffers at a La Porte elementary school of strapping their then-8-year-old autistic daughter into a homemade restraining chair in the classroom have settled their lawsuit against the district. Heather and Charles Castle confirmed this week that the settlement that was reached days before the case was set to go to trial. Their lawyer says the terms are confidential. In their 2018 lawsuit, the couple alleged that a teacher and staffers Kingsford Heights Elementary School used the restraints on their daughter to keep her from getting up. The school district denies the girl was ever restrained.

