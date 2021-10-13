CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers Swept by Chinooks at Home

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 6 days ago
FILE PHOTO -- Napavine’s Head Coach Monica Dailey talks to players during a match at home against Toledo earlier this season.

Just like every team in the league this season, Napavine was no match for defending district champion Kalama in a sweeping loss (25-13, 25-6, 25-19) at home on Tuesday in 2B Central League play.

“We’re having issues not being aggressive and the first two games reflect that,” Napavine coach Monica Dailey said. “In the third set, the girls played faster, more aggressive and were talking to each other. We did really well serving.”

Avery Schutz, Emily Kang, Jessie McCoy and Nikki Ahmann all served 100% on the night as the Tigers missed just two serves on the night. Kang added a team-high 13 digs, while McCoy had eight digs.

Grace Gall led the Tigers’ attack with eight kills and Keira O’Neill added five kills.

“Even though the first two games don’t reflect it, I felt we played Kalama better than the first time,” Dailey said.

Napavine (3-8, 1-5 overall) hosts Pe Ell in a non-league action on Thursday.

