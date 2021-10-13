Pirates Harness Mules With Excellent Defense

FILE PHOTO -- Adna middle hitter Kendall Humphrey send the ball over against Naselle earlier this season.

Adna held off Wahkiakum in a hotly-contested first set and then cruised in the final two in a sweep of the Mules (25-23, 25-14, 25-10) at home on Tuesday in 2B Central League play.

Kendall Humphrey and Maddie Fay each tallied a match-high nine kills for the Pirates, while Brooklyn Loose had a sweet second-ball kill that she has been waiting to get for years.

“The girls played great defense and it was hard to get kills and aces against Wahkiakum,” Adna coach Wendie Dotson said. “The team played solid, passed well and dug awesome, and it made a difference.”

Dotson praised the serving of Fay, Parker Feist, Alyssa Davis and Natalie Humphrey for their excellent serving against a tough Mules’ defense. Davis ended with four aces and Gaby Guard was commended for her staunch defense.

Adna (8-4 overal, 6-1 league) travels to Toutle Lake on Thursday.