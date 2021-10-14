Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice with illness; OT Alejandro Villanueva also sidelined

A day after practicing fully, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Thursday’s practice because of an illness.

Jackson, who was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report, has now missed at least one practice in three of the team’s past four weeks. An illness forced him to miss one workout before a 19-17 victory against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, and he was held out of two practices before a 23-7 win in Denver over the Broncos a week later because of back soreness.

Jackson was spectacular in Monday night’s 31-25 overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium, completing 37 of 43 passes for 442 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He’s among the early front-runners for NFL Most Valuable Player honors heading into Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In addition to Jackson, left tackles Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and Alejandro Villanueva (knee), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams missed practice Thursday. Williams took the day off to rest. Safeties DeShon Elliott (quadriceps) and Geno Stone (thigh) were limited for the second straight day.

Three Chargers starters missed practice Thursday: wide receiver Mike Williams (knee), inside linebacker Drue Tranquill (chest) and safety Nasir Adderley (hip). Running back Justin Jackson (groin) was limited.