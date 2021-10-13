Cardinals Take Down Mountaineers in Four

Winlock senior Madison Vigre served 16 points and the Cardinals reeled off victories in the final three games to hold off Rainier in four sets (22-25, 28-26, 26-24, 25-20) on the road Tuesday.

“We put forth a really good team effort with everyone playing well,” Winlock coach Chastity Pennington said. “They were learning and adjusting to Rainier each set.”

Raegan Lester finished with 13 points served, Madison Rohman served 12 points and Kindyl Kelly led in kills from attacks with 10. Lester also racked up a team-high 21 assists.

Winlock (4-4, 3-3 league) hosts Onalaska on Thursday. Rainier (3-8 overall) travels to Wahkiakum on Thursday.