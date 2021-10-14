CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband accused of murder in Colorado Springs woman’s death

By Andrew McMillan
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 31-year-old man from Colorado Springs was arrested for first-degree murder after police say he allegedly killed his wife.

CSPD says the woman, 29-year-old Masany Cruz, was found dead on Oct. 4 after a welfare check near 2600 Grand Vista Circle. At that time, police said there was a missing person report filed in New Jersey for the same person. Police found her inside an apartment and began investigating as a homicide.

According to the New York State Police, investigators determined Masany Cruz hadn't been heard from since about Sept. 14, and they later determined William Cruz left Colorado "on or about September 15, 2021, and arrived on Long Island on September 18, 2021."

CSPD says investigators in El Paso County got an arrest warrant for William Cruz, Jr. for a first-degree murder charge on Oct. 12, and he was arrested on Wednesday in New York. He was held for arraignment Thursday in Suffolk County.

No information about Cruz's death had been released before Thursday's announcement from CSPD.

A Gofundme account has been started for Masany Cruz's family.

We're working on getting more information about the case. Check back for updates.

