The Buffalo Bills are keeping two of their young pass rushers off the field on Monday Night Football. Headlining the Bills’ inactives are A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham. Epenesa, a second round pick in 2020, and Basham, a 2021 second round pick, have both contributed at times on the field this season for the Bills. Epenesa has disappeared a bit since having nine pressures against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, but he was winning at the line in terms of get off time.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO