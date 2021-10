ATHENS, Tenn. — In McMinn County, fall fun is in full swing. Mayfield Farm Park opened up on September 25 with tons of new attractions for the whole family. The usual fall fanfare is available with the price of a ticket, like pumpkin picking and getting lost in the farm's corn maze. This is the 14th year for the corn maze, and each year keeps getting better, according to owner Michael Mayfield.

