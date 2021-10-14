Berea man arrested after allegedly raping victim while at Lexington spa

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article contains graphic depictions of sexual abuse. Discretion is advised.

A Berea man has been charged with rape after assaulting a victim at a Lexington spa.

On Tuesday, Tyler Isaacs, 30, Berea, was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant which charged him with first-degree rape.

According to the warrant, on July 22, 2021, the assault occurred at Rest Assured Massage and Spa in Lexington between 3:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The victim told police she booked a prenatal massage at the location for 3:15 p.m.

At the time of the massage, the victim was close to nine months pregnant and due to have her child in the very near future. Upon arrival, the victim noticed she and Isaacs were the only ones in the business. She was taken to a room and prepared for a massage.

The warrant states, the victim said the massage went as planned. However, towards the end of the massage, she was asked by Isaacs to stand and place her stomach on the table so he could work on some areas on her back. The victim said she had her hands on the table when the suspect forcefully grabbed her wrists while behind her and allegedly raped her.

The warrant states the assault lasted a few minutes, and after it was done, Isaacs left the room. Once the victim left the room, she noticed she and Isaacs were still the only people present at the business.

However, after further investigation, police discovered there was another employee in the business. The employee told police they were with a client at the time of the victim’s arrival. Once the other employee was done, they left during the victim’s scheduled massage with Isaacs, which is why the victim did not see anyone else after the assault.

The warrant states, Isaacs was interviewed by an officer on July 29, where he said he did have sexual intercourse with the victim during the course of his work. He said he had never done anything like what he did to the victim while in the middle of a paid session, and this was the first time he had ever massaged the victim. It was the victim’s first time at this establishment.

Isaacs was arrested on Oct. 12 and taken to the Madison County Detention Center. He was released on Oct. 13.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.