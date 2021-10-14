CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis police investigating armed robbery at Gateway Arch grounds

By Gregg Palermo
ST. LOUIS–For the second time in just over a month, St. Louis police are investigating an armed robbery on the grounds of the Gateway Arch downtown.

Police say a man and a woman both in their 50s were walking on the grounds at 100 Washington Avenue Wednesday night at 7:40 when a suspect pointed a gun and demanded a wallet. Police say the suspect hit the man with the gun before the victim gave up his wallet. The suspect ran from the scene. Authorities say the pair declined medical treatment at the scene.

On September 13, a St. Louis Blues prospect and a woman were robbed at gunpoint on the Arch grounds. A few days later, two teenagers were charged in federal court because the alleged incident took place on federal property.

The victims in that incident were not injured.

