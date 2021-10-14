CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Christian McCaffrey absent from open portion of Panthers practice

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kN7fW_0cRODHJk00
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

History may be repeating itself as it pertains to the status of Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, this time ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 2-3 Minnesota Vikings.

Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, McCaffrey was nowhere to be seen during the portion of Thursday's practice session open to the media. This development came roughly 24 hours after Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters McCaffrey was "probably 50-50" to play coming off the hamstring injury he first suffered on Sept. 23 that's kept him out of action since.

McCaffrey was limited throughout last week ahead of the game versus the Philadelphia Eagles and was later ruled out for that contest. Carolina lost to the Eagles 21-18 and fell to 3-2 on the campaign.

As noted by ESPN stats, rookie Chuba Hubbard has become Carolina's leading rusher in McCaffrey's absence with 220 rushing yards on 56 carries. He also has 12 receptions for 78 yards. Unless Rhule is looking to fool the media and, in the process, the Vikings, it appears Hubbard will be RB1 again this weekend.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Panthers coach Matt Rhule: Sam Darnold﻿ 'not playing well enough'

The Carolina Panthers lost to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime Sunday to drop to 3-3 on the season, and quarterback Sam Darnold had another day to forget without star running back Christian McCaffrey, who missed his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Darnold completed 17-of-41 passes for 207 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Vikings, and he currently sits 23rd in the NFL with a 47.1 total QBR, per ESPN stats.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook practices, could play vs. Panthers

The worst fears of Carolina Panthers fans were confirmed when the team announced running back Christian McCaffrey was held out of practice as he works to fully recover from the hamstring injury that's kept him out of action since Sept. 23. A different star ball-carrier may take the field for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuba Hubbard
The State

Christian McCaffrey’s status downgraded ahead of Panthers game against Eagles

Running back Christian McCaffrey has been listed as “doubtful” for the Carolina Panthers’ game Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Matt Rhule said on Friday. McCaffrey has practiced all week in a limited capacity, and has said he feels like he could play. Whether he plays Sunday will be a...
NFL
chatsports.com

Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey doubtful to play vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Matt Rhule said Friday. McCaffrey, who missed last week's game with a hamstring injury, on Thursday said he "definitely" had a chance to play vs. the Eagles. He has been listed as a limited practice participant the past three days, and Rhule had previously said he'd be a game-time decision.
NFL
247Sports

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey could return Sunday against Eagles

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey could be ahead of his injury timetable. The former Pro Bowler said Thursday that he “feels great” and that there is "absolutely a chance" that he plays Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to team reporter Darin Gantt. McCaffrey returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, his first time back out on the field since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3’s win against the Houston Texans. Carolina elected to not add McCaffrey to injured reserve, opening the possibility for a return at any point.
NFL
FOX8 News

McCaffrey placed on IR, will miss at least 3 more games, Panthers say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Injury woes continue to hamper the career of Panthers Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a nagging hamstring injury, meaning he’ll be out for at least three more games, the Carolina Panthers have announced. McCaffrey will miss his third straight game Sunday against […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#Pro Football Talk#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Blunt Response To Question About His Face

Why was Bill Belichick bleeding on the sideline last night?. The New England Patriots head coach was asked about that on Monday. Belichick was seen with some blood on his nose and his mouth during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. New England lost to Dallas, 35-29, at Gillette...
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
Field Gulls

Injury update: Darrell Taylor moving extremities, will fly back to Seattle with team

Regardless of the result of Sunday nights game, there was one thing on every viewers’ mind: the condition of Darrell Taylor. With around three minutes left in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh, Taylor went down with a head-neck injury that was hard to catch live but appeared serious upon replay. Taylor seemed to have been uncomfortably crushed underneath a Pittsburgh player.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

22K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy