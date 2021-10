The wait is finally over, folks: the Boston Celtics take to the hardwood tonight for preseason game No. 1. Though this time on the calendar has little to no impact on how the Cs will wind up performing come the end of the regular season and beyond — often we see teams go undefeated in the preseason and ultimately end up vying for the top spot in that year’s NBA Draft — it’s still a fun time for fans to get a small glimpse of what their favorite franchise may have in store.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO