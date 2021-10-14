Man shot and killed by LAPD in Palms identified

A man who was fatally shot by police in the Palms area of Los Angeles was identified Thursday.

Carlos Arias, 36, of Los Angeles, was shot about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Keystone Avenue and died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County coroner‘s office and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers sent to the scene on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon learned that a suspect armed with a knife was inside an apartment with family members, the LAPD reported.

Officers entered the apartment, saw the suspect armed with a knife, and the shooting occurred, police said. No officers or other people at the scene were injured. The shooting remains under investigation.