West Boca-Stoneman Douglas football game canceled; Coral Springs-Deerfield Beach moved to Monday

There are at least two changes to the local high school football schedule this week.

The West Boca Raton-Stoneman Douglas game has been canceled due to COVID-19, according to Shawn Cerra, the Broward County Athletic Association Director of Athletics and Student Activities. The game was scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

Cerra also said the Coral Springs-Deerfield Beach game, which was scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m., was moved to Monday. The game was moved because of COVID-19 concerns, Coral Springs coach Ian Headley said.

The West Boca Raton-Douglas game is a district contest and will be made up at a date that has not yet been determined, Eagles coach Quentin Short said.

At least 16 Broward and Palm Beach county football games have been canceled due to COVID-19 issues this season.

West Boca Raton is 1-4 this season and has lost its last three games. The Bulls’ Week 6 game against Coral Springs was also canceled due to COVID-19.

Stoneman Douglas is 2-3 this season and has also lost its last three games.