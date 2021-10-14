CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deerfield Beach, FL

West Boca-Stoneman Douglas football game canceled; Coral Springs-Deerfield Beach moved to Monday

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NvFWX_0cROCvvz00
West Boca-Stoneman Douglas football game canceled; Coral Springs-Deerfield Beach moved to Monday

There are at least two changes to the local high school football schedule this week.

The West Boca Raton-Stoneman Douglas game has been canceled due to COVID-19, according to Shawn Cerra, the Broward County Athletic Association Director of Athletics and Student Activities. The game was scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

Cerra also said the Coral Springs-Deerfield Beach game, which was scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m., was moved to Monday. The game was moved because of COVID-19 concerns, Coral Springs coach Ian Headley said.

The West Boca Raton-Douglas game is a district contest and will be made up at a date that has not yet been determined, Eagles coach Quentin Short said.

At least 16 Broward and Palm Beach county football games have been canceled due to COVID-19 issues this season.

West Boca Raton is 1-4 this season and has lost its last three games. The Bulls’ Week 6 game against Coral Springs was also canceled due to COVID-19.

Stoneman Douglas is 2-3 this season and has also lost its last three games.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Former starting Miami Hurricanes wide receivers expected to enter transfer portal

Former starting Miami Hurricanes wide receivers Mark Pope and Dee Wiggins are expected to enter the transfer portal, coach Manny Diaz told reporters Monday afternoon. “They’re both not officially in the [transfer] portal yet,” Diaz said, “but that’s probably what we’ll expect to happen.” Neither Pope nor Wiggins, who are both fourth-year juniors out of Miami Southridge High, played in Miami’s ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat insist retribution not on their minds, unlike Bucks’ 47-point playoff-payback rout last season

A year ago the roles were reversed, with the Miami Heat enduring the consequences. The question now is whether payback means as much to Erik Spoelstra’s team on opening night against the Milwaukee Bucks. During opening week last season, the Bucks arrived in South Florida having been vanquished by the Heat two months earlier 4-1 in the 2020 Eastern Conference semifinals. Milwaukee responded ...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy