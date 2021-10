BB is an 8 yr old, tri-color beagle boy with a non-stop wagging tail! Brand new to rescue, BB’s foster Mom says BB gets along well with other dogs and likes everyone he meets.He LOVES to go for walks and does very well on a leash. BB is a very playful, happy boy. He has been enjoying […] The post Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Is BB appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO