The co-leader of the NFC South, the Panthers (3-1), will host one of the worst teams in the NFC East, the Eagles (1-3), in a Week 5 matchup. In his last three games, Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has thrown over 300 yards. His four-game total is 1,189 passing yards and 52 rushing yards. Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts has thrown for over 300 yards in his last two games, his highest of 387 passing yards being last week against the Chiefs. He’s right behind Darnold with 1,167 passing yards in four games. Hurts, however, has the second-most rushing yards by a quarterback with 226 total so far.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO