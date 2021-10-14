Drake hung out with Alphonso Davies and the Men's National Team after their big win

Alphonso Davies has won over a lot of fans in his young career, but perhaps none with a larger celebrity status than Drake. The Toronto rapper apparently texted Alphonso Davies after Canada’s big 4-1 win over Panama on Wednesday saying that he wanted to hang out with the guys. It’s no surprise that this game was the one that sparked the conversation, as Davies scored one of the nicest goals in Canadian soccer history to put Canada in front in the 2nd half.