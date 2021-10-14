CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Drake hung out with Alphonso Davies and the Men's National Team after their big win

bardown.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlphonso Davies has won over a lot of fans in his young career, but perhaps none with a larger celebrity status than Drake. The Toronto rapper apparently texted Alphonso Davies after Canada’s big 4-1 win over Panama on Wednesday saying that he wanted to hang out with the guys. It’s no surprise that this game was the one that sparked the conversation, as Davies scored one of the nicest goals in Canadian soccer history to put Canada in front in the 2nd half.

www.bardown.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Alphonso Davies stars for Canada in massive WCQ result

The FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign for Canada has gone very well so far and Thursday’s draw against Mexico was the latest massive result. Among those who helped Canada achieve this important point in Mexico was Alphonso Davies. The Bayern Munich left-back registered a fantastic assist in the 42nd minute to set up Jonathan Osorio for Canada’s lone goal of the match.
MLS
SPORTbible

Alphonso Davies Showed Incredible Pace And Skill To Score For Canada

Alphonso Davies showed that he's not just good as a full back, as he scored a brilliant goal for Canada in their World Cup qualifier against Panama. Davies is considered one of the world's best full backs, despite being just 20-years-old, although the Bayern Munich star did happily admit Luke Shaw is 'clear,' earlier this year.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drizzy
Person
Alphonso Davies
Person
Drake
chatsports.com

Moments in Time: Why Alphonso Davies’ goal can inspire a whole generation

Time is a flat circle, stuck in endless repetition, not to magnify the absurdity of life...but to highlight its beautiful moments. Those words were uttered by my 8-year-old son on October 13, 2021, after watching Alphonso Davies score a goal that several days later still defies our understanding of what is possible under the rules of modern sports science and belies belief.
SOCCER
depaulbluedemons.com

Men's Tennis Travels to Drake for Bulldog Cup

CHICAGO – Four men's tennis players will represent DePaul beginning Friday at the Bulldog Cup in Des Moines, Iowa hosted by Drake. Freshmen Matteo Iaquinto, Jona Gitschel, Sven Moser and Phasu Sirinit will compete at the Roger Knapp Tennis Center in the three-day event. The Bulldog Cup will using the...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Soccer#The Men S National Team#Canadian#Goal Alphonso Davies#Canmnt#Canada Soccer#Team Canada#Sotto Sotto#Ig Champagnepapi#Tajonbuchanan#The Toronto Raptors
chatsports.com

Alphonso Davies Magic: The moment Canada started to believe

Variations of that question echoed through the concrete, plastic, steel and humanity at BMO Field last night, as Alphonso Davies sprinted nearly the length of the pitch to calmly rescue a loose ball that he had no business getting to in the first place. Davies sure didn’t stop to contemplate, blowing by another defender before calmly slotting the ball into the back of the net.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Five Daily Thoughts: On the final cut, Ed Davis, and Alphonso Davies

As the preseason winds down, there are lots of new previews and rankings and goings-on on all your favourite hoops sites. I read as many as I can, but let me know in the comments if you have a can’t-miss favourite!. Before the preseason began, I contributed to SB Nation’s...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Post

Gregg Berhalter believed the U.S. men’s national team could stay on track. He was wrong.

PANAMA CITY — Gregg Berhalter gambled and lost. He thought he could change most of a U.S. men’s national soccer team lineup that had sparkled three days earlier and still get out of Estadio Rommel Fernández with at least a point Sunday. He believed the quality of depth was high enough, the chemistry strong enough and the hunger insatiable enough for the team to remain on a straight path to a 2022 World Cup berth.
MLS
usalaxmagazine.com

5 U.S. Men's National Team Players to Watch at Fall Classic

The time to continue the journey to the senior men’s world championship in 2023 is now. The process of identifying the players who will defend the gold medal won in 2018 in Netanya, Israel, continues in earnest at the USA Lacrosse Fall Classic this weekend. The U.S. men will host Canada and Virginia (Saturday, 5 p.m. ET on LSN) in a pair of international rules exhibitions at Tierney Field in Sparks, Md., getting the evaluation process moving in full swing.
SPORTS
bardown.com

Hendrix Lapierre's NHL debut was a dream come true in more ways than one

Every young hockey player dreams of playing in the NHL one day, whether it’s for their favourite team or not, so when the Washington Capitals selected Hendrix Lapierre with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft they instantly turned more than one of his dreams into reality.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy