Chargers -1.5 Total: 46.5 Over -110 | Under -110 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Browns +1200 | Chargers +2100. These two teams have emerged as legitimate sleepers to win the AFC. The Browns haven’t had a signature win yet, but they’ve won three straight games after dropping their season-opener vs. the Chiefs. The Chargers are tied for first in the AFC West at 3-1, and they managed to win their first of two regular-season matchups vs. the Chiefs. They also took care of business against the previously undefeated Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO