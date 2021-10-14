I Feel Fooled by Ubisoft... Again

Paradox Interactive's CEO spoke out on the rumors of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2's cancelation. He also shed some light on the new studio responsible for the game. In March 2019 we've seen the announcement of a sequel to the iconic classic Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines. Since then, Hardsuit Labs (the studio originally responsible for the title) has struggled with a number of issues, which, along with the game's delayed release, ultimately resulted in the developers being taken off the work on Bloodlines 2. To this day, we don't know the name of the studio that took over, although according to the publisher (Paradox Interactive) the sequel is still in development. As it turns out, however, it was not far from being canceled altogether.

