Netflix’s ‘On My Block’ Season 4 offers patient epilogue of reconciliation, growth

By Youyou Xu
Daily Californian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its Oct. 4 Netflix premiere, the final season of “On My Block” brings back the four teenagers — Caesar, Jamal, Monse and Ruby — for one last reunion. While maintaining hilarious dialogue and heartfelt moments that highlight the previous seasons, this final season provides an unhurried, reconciling account of its characters’ reconnection as friends and their individual paths of growth.

